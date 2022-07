We wrote five months ago about the possibility of further developing child-care opportunities in Madison and Lake County. It’s a serious issue — and complicated to solve. For many families, child-care services are important so that parents can work. As in most fields, child-care providers are in short supply. That may prevent some adults from working at local businesses or institutions, creating a workforce shortage in other areas. In some parts of the state, providers are not available at all. In other places, the cost of child care can be high.

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO