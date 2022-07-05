ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Police say person physically assaulted Guidelink staffers, left suspicious backpack

By Iowa's News Now
cbs2iowa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday July 5, 2022, Iowa City Police Department Officers responded to GuideLink Center at 300 Southgate Ave, Iowa City. Law enforcement was called to GuideLink Center after a person came into the building and began...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested for assault twice in two days

An Iowa City man has arrested for assault twice in two days this week. Police say the first incident occurred the 4th of July at 11:22 am. 57-year-old David Snyder of Cross Park Avenue is reportedly seen on video at his apartment complex grabbing the male victim’s head and banging it against a door. Later in the day, Snyder allegedly approached the same victim and tried to get the victim to fight him by yelling and swearing at him.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Ethan Orton, accused of killing parents, appears in court Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids teen charged with two counts of murder appeared in court Friday for a status hearing. Prosecutors say Ethan Orton killed his mother Misty Scott Slade, 41, and his father Casey Orton, 42, in their Cedar Rapids home on October 14, 2021. Police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa City Man Threatens To Kill Self, Others With Homemade Bombs, Machete

(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man charged with assault, attempted bombing had multiple bombs at residence

Republicans saw a boost in registrations in Iowa after June primary. Republicans saw a boost in new registrations in Iowa after the June primary. Washington, Iowa airport to receive nearly $130K for new solar power system. Updated: 5 hours ago. A renewable energy activist is applauding how the Washington County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa City, IA
ourquadcities.com

Few details available about shooting victim who sought treatment Thursday

Few details were available Thursday night about a man who was shot in Davenport. Shortly before 5 p.m., Davenport Police responded to Genesis Medical Center – West Campus – for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been transported there by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from Davenport Police.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport police investigate shooting Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, police responded to Genesis West Hospital around 4:55 p.m. for a 20-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Capitol House Apartments#S Dubuque St
Radio Iowa

Iowa City man facing several charges including terrorism

Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the GuideLink Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman arrested on over 25 charges including forgery, identity theft, and money laundering

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, Cedar Rapids Police arrested a woman on a plethora of theft-related charges. Police say an investigation into 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith began in November 2021 when authorities were notified by an outside agency that a victim’s identity was used with the intent to defraud. Officials say Smith is alleged to have assumed the identities of multiple people from around the county.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa man arrested on warrant stemming from April reckless driving incident

A Ladora Iowa man has been taken into custody on warrants stemming from a reckless driving incident in Iowa City this past April. According to the criminal complaint, 58-year-old Tracy Ayers was observed driving in a reckless manner while trying to avoid law enforcement at around 4:30 on April 5th. He allegedly drove on a sidewalk between residential buildings on Gilbert Street before popping a tire. Ayers then reportedly fled on foot.
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police searching for catalytic converter thief

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating catalytic converters theft. Bettendorf police are seeking any information on the photographed tan Lincoln Town Car with Illinois plate 3074MD, or the person driving it. Police ask for help identifying the man suspected to be involved in the theft of...
BETTENDORF, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

Body of missing Iowa woman found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a missing person in Lockridge, according to a news release. A search party consisting of members of the Lockridge Fire Department, CARE Ambulance and citizens was able to locate the body of Doris Dian Crocker that evening.
LOCKRIDGE, IA
KBUR

Mt. Pleasant man facing burglary charges

Jefferson Co., IA- A Mount Pleasant man is facing felony charges following a burglary. TV Station KTVO reports that at about 11:30 PM Tuesday, Fairfield Police were called to the 1100 block of West Hempstead Ave for a report of a burglary in progress. Arriving officers found the homeowner in...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to shots fired incident Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday at 8:34 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Shamrock Place. Crews on scene found one adult man was hit by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.
superhits106.com

Drug Dealer Will Go To Prison For Over 5 Years

A drug dealer from Dubuque has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. 37 year old Kevin Kautman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. A release says that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Kautman’s Elm Street residence in December 2020 and found a pistol, a stolen shotgun, ammunition, more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit money, digital scales, marijuana and other narcotic-related items in his bedroom.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Vinton man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine. Havens was sentenced...
VINTON, IA
police1.com

Iowa officer suffers fatal medical emergency after call

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Coralville Police Department is mourning an officer who died in the line of duty on Sunday, KCRG reported. Sgt. John Williams suffered a fatal medical issue after responding to a call that involved the death of a child, according to KWWL. Police emphasized that the events were not directly related but happened in close succession. Police did not immediately give more details about Williams’ cause of death.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged with Domestic Assault from June incident

An Iowa City man who allegedly strangled the woman he was staying with was arrested after the woman contacted authorities. Police say the woman told them the incident occurred sometime on the 7th of June, when 37-year-old Joshua Deverney allegedly strangled her. The victim stated that she blacked out during the incident and complained of pain. She reportedly failed to notify police right away because she was afraid of what Deverney might do.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy