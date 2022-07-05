ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Subway unveils revamped menu, new ordering system

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvZOs_0gVVNaxO00

Subway’s menu has a completely new look.

The chain named twelve sandwiches to its new “Subway Series” as it looks to streamline its offerings.

Sandwiches will now be divided into one of four categories (Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken and Clubs) with three sandwiches each. Subway said all 12 sandwiches are new to the menu, but some are effectively replacing current options. “The Boss,” for example, is a reworked Meatball Marinara.

Wendy’s adds Strawberry Frosty to menu just in time for summer

Subway said it tested hundreds of recipes before selecting the final 12 sandwiches.

The point is to reduce wait times for customers. Subway customers typically get in line and watch as employees make their sandwiches and add items along the way in response to customer requests. The “Subway Series” offerings are meant to be enjoyed as-is with pre-determined ingredients.

Customers can still customize their sandwiches, the company noted.

“While guests are still able to order their go-to customized classic, Subway is encouraging fans across America to try the best sandwich they’ve never created,” according to a news release.

The chain is calling this the “most significant menu update” in its nearly 60 years.

McDonald’s on Morse: Restaurant to deliver to reservoir boaters

The new menu includes a revamped ordering system in which guests will say a sandwich number or name and inform workers whether they want the six-inch or footlong version.

The “Subway Series” sandwiches and numbers are as follows:

Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw, #3 The Monster

Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss

Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic, #9 The Champ

Clubs: #10 All-American Club, #11 Subway Club, #12 Turkey Cali Club

Subway-Series-Menu Download

Subway customers will have the chance to sample a free sandwich on July 12. The company will give away up to 1 million six-inch subs between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at participating locations. Customers can pick from one of the 12 Subway Series sandwiches.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway Series#Food Drink#Chicken#Mcdonald
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Wendy's Drive-Thru Employees Hate It When You Do This

All hail the fast-food drive-thru. Some days, it's where we get our coffee in the morning, our lunch while on a break at midday, and our pre-supper snack for the commute home. If time is super tight and you're in a major rush, you might want to hit up KFC and its fast lane. The fried chicken empire came out ahead of nine other fast-food outlets in the drive-thru wait time department, averaging 283.3 seconds — or just over four-and-a-half minutes — according to a study by SeeLevel HX. It could be argued that Chick-fil-A is worth waiting for, but the fried chicken giant came in last of the 10 fast-food brands surveyed (488.8 seconds, or just over eight minutes — ouch). McDonald's, the most popular fast-food chain in the country (per QSR Magazine) came in sixth (349.3 seconds) and Wendy's showed up at eighth (358.7 seconds).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Walmart Checkout Line Karen Who Left TikTok Floored

Walking around the store, gazing at the newest merchandise can be fun. After all, there's always some newfangled product hitting the shelves. Seaweed-flavored Pringles, bacon soda, or canned bread, anyone? Sometimes the grocery aisles feel like a strange, magical world where anything is possible. Manufacturers can seemingly infuse any flavor into any food and cram pretty much anything into a can (except broccoli. You will never see broccoli in a can). Yes, the world is all sunshine and lollipops — and then it happens. You cross the threshold into the place that could suck the joy out of Elmo. You have entered the check-out line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back $1 Menu Item Just in Time for Summer

McDonald's is showing it is feeling in the summer spirit just a bit with the return of a cheap treat to keep cool. This is only north of the border in Canada at the moment, but McDonald's is potentially expanding the return of the $1 vanilla soft serve cone to the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Chocolate Bar Recall Issued

Canadian consumers are being warned against eating a popular chocolate bar due to an undeclared allergen. On June 23, Crave Stevia brand's All Natural Dark Chocolate was recalled and began to be pulled from store shelves. The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency after it was determined the chocolate bars may contain milk, which was not declared on the label of the product.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX59

FOX59

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy