Man drowns in small Montcalm County lake

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Cassie McClain is holding her 7-year-old daughter a little tighter these days after she witnessed her father get assaulted over the holiday weekend. “She breaks down at night, and she’s mad,” said McClain with tears in her eyes. “She’s real mad. She doesn’t understand. At one point she asked me ‘Why did God let their parents have babies like this? Why do bad people happen?’”

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO