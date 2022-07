Most of us work hard, put in long hours, so we can provide for our families and have a nice place to call home. A sanctuary to relax and not worry about the stresses of the world. Unfortunately, the people living at Stonebrook Apartments in Tyler, Texas haven’t been able to relax when arriving home because multiple vehicles have been vandalized, as someone keeps slashing tires within the apartment complex.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO