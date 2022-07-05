ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westside Gunn Reveals Tracklist For New Project, "Peace 'Fly' God"

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestside Gunn has shared the tracklist for his upcoming project, Peace “Fly” God, which is set to release on Friday. The project, billed as a "curation," features production from Madlib, Don Carrera, Daringer, and Conductor Williams. The tracks will be performed by Westside Gunn, but also Stove...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

