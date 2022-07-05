ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Kids From Wisconsin 'Big Bang Boom' show coming July 20

By Kevin Passon kpasson@antigojournal.com
 3 days ago
The Kids From Wisconsin will return to Antigo this month for a stop on their 2022 summer tour, “Big Bang Boom.”

Through the decades, eclectic fads, explosive dance crazes, artists and bands have burst forth onto the music scene and into our psyche. British invasions, Swedish bands, Motown, swing dance and Disney are just some of the influences that have ignited today’s music genres.

The Kids From Wisconsin’s Big Bang Boom tour will bring these sensations, and much more, to life in a high-powered two-hour Vegas style production. Join dozens of the state’s most talented singers, dancers and instrumentalists in celebrating the world’s most dynamic and impactful music styles and cultures.

Their visit to Antigo is sponsored by the Antigo Rotary Club.There will be one show only, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 20 at the Antigo High School Volm Theater.

Several students from Shawano, Rothschild, Weston, Wausau, Medord and other surrounding communities are part of the 2022 tour.

Tickets are available at CoVantage Credit Union, 723 Sixth Ave.; Lakeside Pharmacy & Market, 536 Fifth Ave.; Pick ‘n Save, 406 Highway 64; or by calling 715-216-6713.

