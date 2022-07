Whenever there is a major NFL move, ESPN's Adam Schefter can be found tweeting about it, whether he broke the original story or not. But this afternoon, Schefter has been conspicuously silent on Twitter after Baker Mayfield was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers. The NFL insider's last original tweet was from four hours ago, and it was about ESPN's Dick Vitale documentary.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO