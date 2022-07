The Hernando County Tax Collector Driver License office on 11319 Ponce De Leon Blvd/US 98 North, Brooksville, has been temporarily closed since December 30, 2021. Sally Daniel, CFC, Hernando County Tax Collector stated in April to the Hernando Sun that the last update she received is that they hope the building will be up and running by May. It is July and the building is still far from finished, currently, the interior walls are bare studs.

