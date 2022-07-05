Healthy Cass County to Host Informational Meeting on Serving Pacific Islander Population

(Atlantic) In recent years, the population of people of Pacific Islander descent in Cass County has increased significantly. This July Healthy Cass County will be hosting Trevy Augustin, the Executive Director of the Iowa Department of Human Rights Office of Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs.

Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen said the event will be held on Monday, July 11, from 12:00-1:00 PM. Augustin will share information on Pacific Islander cultures. The information is expected to be relevant to all businesses and organizations in Cass County that work with or serve people of Pacific Islander descent.

This event is open to the public. To join the meting virtually, contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or 712-249-5870. The meeting will also be broadcast at the Atlantic Public Library meeting room. Anyone is welcome to attend. Food is allowed in the meeting room, and attendees are welcome to bring their lunch.