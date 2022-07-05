ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason police investigating train vandalism

By Iz Martin, Nathaniel Salazar
 3 days ago

MASoN, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mason Police Department is investigating some train vandalism that happened Monday night.

Police said they got a call about a group of people that damaged some non-operational Adrian and Blissfield Rail Road train cars.

Someone saw the group of people and tried to stop the destruction by taking pictures and videos.

The group began to runaway when the witness began to document the incident.

The vandals looked like young kids, according to the witness.

Mason police have not been able to identify anyone who may be connected to the vandalism.

The President of Adrian & Blissfield, Chris Bagwell, said the dining car and caboose were being kept away from other operational trains in order to preserve them.

Bagwell said he hopes to work with Mason authorities to track down those responsible, and possibly work with them to help reverse the damage.

The train cars will be moved back to Blissfield, where they will be repaired.

IN THIS ARTICLE
