Oaktown & 41 road closure planned

By Jessica Jacoby
 3 days ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced a planned crossover closure on US 41 near Oaktown.

The closure will begin on or around July 11 at the intersection of US 41 and County Road 1100 NE. It will last one mile south of Oaktown and allow for construction crews to build a new concrete and pavement crossover.

During the closure the north and south bound turn lanes will be closed but driving and passing lanes on US 41 will stay open. Depending on the weather, the work is expected to be completed by the end of July.

