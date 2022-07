Fresh off of doting on her husband Russell Wilson for their sixth wedding anniversary, Ciara is delivering new music. The R&B-Pop icon has been storming the airwaves for decades and in recent years, CiCi has been ushering in a new season. She has partnered with Wilson for several foundations and charitable efforts, as well as making business moves with her own label. On Friday (July 8), Ciara is back with her new single "Jump," and it hosts a look from Coast Contra.

HIP HOP ・ 1 DAY AGO