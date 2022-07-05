ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

Back to School Clothing Program

By Artist
wktn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENTON, OHIO – The Hardin County Department of Job and Family Services announced today they will be launching a countywide back to school clothing program for eligible Hardin County families beginning, Monday, July 11th. “To be eligible families must reside in Hardin County, have children enrolled in grades...

wktn.com

Comments / 1

Related
wktn.com

Fair Time in Our Region

It is county fair season in our region. You still have time to take in the Marion county Fair. It started July 4 and runs through Saturday in Marion. After that, the Logan County Fair in Bellefontaine runs July 10 through the 16. The Union County Fair runs July 24...
MARION COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Ag Society Releases Minutes of July 6 Meeting

The Hardin County Agricultural Society met Wednesday, July 6, 2022, for their July monthly board meeting. Fifteen directors and fifteen guests were present. Brad Murphy, Board President, called the meeting to order. Roger Crowe, Hardin County Commissioner, stated they will be updating a memorial plaque that is on display at...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield's Third Street Family Health Services to celebrate expansion on July 13

MANSFIELD — Third Street Family Health Services will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the renovation and expansion of its Cornerstone OB/GYN campus. To mark the occasion, state Rep. Marilyn John will present a commendation to recognize the clinic’s commitment to enhancing patients’ experience and increasing access to care. The event will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 13, at 770 Balgreen Drive, Suite 207.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hardin County, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Hardin County, OH
Education
State
Ohio State
Kenton, OH
Education
City
Kenton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Hardin County, OH
Government
Kenton, OH
Government
wktn.com

Community Garden Planted on HMH Campus

The Hardin Wellness Center has planted a Community Garden on the Hardin Memorial Hospital campus in Kenton. The hospital’s Clinical Dietician and Diabetes Educator, Deanna Carey, said the food grown in the garden is a great way to eat healthy within any budget since all of it is free, ”You don’t have to tell anybody for the hospital, you don’t have to tell us you’re there. It’s out near Dr. Johnson’s old doctor’s office, right off the parking lot, so feel free and help yourself.”
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

5 to 8 Year Old’s Invited to Participate in Fair Junior Royalty Contest

Hardin County’s youth between the ages of 5 and 8 as of January 1st are invited to participate in the Hardin County Fair Junior Royalty Contest. The contest is designed to showcase Hardin County’s youth not yet eligible for Junior Fair programs and features a way to fund the Hardin County Fair King & Queen scholarship fund.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Hardin County DARE Golf Outing Scheduled

The Hardin County DARE Golf Outing has been scheduled for Saturday August 27. Check-in will be at 8 followed by the shotgun start at 9 that morning at Veterans Memorial Park Golf Course in Kenton. The cost is $55 for non-members, $35 for members without a cart and $25 for...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

New Sanitary Engineer in Allen County

LIMA — After over 33 years, there is a new engineer in the Allen County Sanitary Department. Stephen Kayatin is set to retire as the Allen County Engineer and Allen County Commissioners have officially appointed Brad Niemeyer to fill the position. Hired in 2002, Brad has served in this community focusing on customer service and the well-being of Allen County. He will be shifting from Assistant Sanitary Engineer to Sanitary Engineer.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Vouchers#Back To School#Clothing#School Clothing Program#Maurices
wktn.com

Summer Sidewalk Sales & Community Garage Sales in Ada July 7, 8 and 9

The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Summer Sidewalk Sales & Community Garage Sales will be taking place this weekend. They will take place tomorrow, Friday and Saturday. Local businesses are invited to promote their stores, offer sales or specials, and even display merchandise on the sidewalk. The Chamber...
ADA, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County Children Services is looking for people to be foster parents

Allen County Children Services is looking for people to step up and become foster parents. To help people get started down that path, they are holding an informational session on July 9th at Vibe Coffee house called “Fostering the Future: Your Road to Foster Parenting Starts Here.” The session will give people the chance to ask questions about being foster parents from the children services recruitment team and from foster parents themselves.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

146th Basic Peace Officer Training Class Graduating Friday

Graduation of the 146th Basic Peace Officer Training Class will start at 1 Friday afternoon July 8. The ceremony will be held at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Columbus. Each member of the 146th Basic Peace Officer Training Class, representing various Ohio law enforcement agencies, will graduate...
COLUMBUS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Lincoln Community Center food pantry opened in June

TROY – The Lincoln Community Center recently opened a food pantry in June. The pantry is located at 110 Ash St. and is open from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month.
TROY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wktn.com

Kenton Pool Hosting Pool Party for 40 and Over Crowd

The Kenton Swimming Pool is rolling back time with a Soak and Swim event for those 40 years of age and older. That is scheduled for Friday July 15 from 7pm until 9pm. A live DJ will be playing music from the 70’s and 80’s, and free pizza will be served.
KENTON, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Hot air balloon festivals in and around Ohio

Hot air balloon festivals are a magnificent spectacle for all ages. Whether balloons are sent off in the early morning before a festive summer day or light up the skies after dusk, there are many options throughout Ohio annually. Most celebrations include games and activities to keep up the fun going for the whole weekend.
OHIO STATE
californianewswire.com

Hero Homes Solutions acquires 98 homes in Lima, Ohio

The acquisition of the four single family homes marks the company’s 98th home purchase in Lima Ohio, Jul 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hero Homes Solutions LLC, one of the fastest-growing single family owner-operators in Ohio, announces it has acquired four additional single family rental homes in Lima Ohio and is under contract to purchase an additional 22 with options to purchase an additional 60.
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Natural gas aggregations to restart in October

WEST CENTRAL OHIO — A group of communities, including Greenville, Ansonia, and Bradford, are restarting their natural gas opt-out aggregation programs following the previous supplier’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing and immediate termination of the natural gas aggregation contracts. Constellation NewEnergy – Gas Division, LLC (“Constellation”) was awarded the new contracts following a bidding process administered by the group’s consultant, Affordable Gas & Electric (AGE). The new opt-out aggregation contracts will begin this October and offers a fixed natural gas supply rate of $0.756/ccf for period of 24 months. Residents previously participating in the opt-out natural gas aggregation programs under Volunteer Energy were dropped back to the utility’s Standard Choice Offer (SCO) this Spring.
GREENVILLE, OH
wktn.com

BPD Hiring Part-Time Police Dispatchers

The Bellefontaine Police Department is hiring two, part-time police dispatchers. Work weeks will include a minimum of 24 hours of duty, with an opportunity for more hours. Dispatchers are the first point of contact for nearly all police and fire calls. Successful applicants will be provided the necessary training and...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy