Back to School Clothing Program

The Hardin Wellness Center has planted a Community Garden on the Hardin Memorial Hospital campus in Kenton. The hospital’s Clinical Dietician and Diabetes Educator, Deanna Carey, said the food grown in the garden is a great way to eat healthy within any budget since all of it is free, ”You don’t have to tell anybody for the hospital, you don’t have to tell us you’re there. It’s out near Dr. Johnson’s old doctor’s office, right off the parking lot, so feel free and help yourself.”

KENTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO