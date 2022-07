The Fourth of July comes on a Monday this year. Here are some local weekend-and day-of events worth checking out. See fireworks at the horse races with Emerald Downs Racetrack in Auburn. On the afternoon of July 3, there will be movies playing on the big screen for entertainment until the races begin at 5 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. Tickets are going fast. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

AUBURN, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO