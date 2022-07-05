Good Life List: What You Can Learn From Ziplining

The group Fetch Fido a Flight is planning to fly 75 at-risk pets from overcrowded animal shelters in Oklahoma City to Salem, Oregon. The group will load the cats and dogs onto a plane at Will Rogers World Airport Saturday morning and fly them to the west coast to help them find homes.
Oklahoma City-based chef Jonathon Stranger will appear on the Food Network’s “Guy's Grocery Games” Wednesday. This is Stranger's third time on the show after winning the competition in his previous appearances. He's playing on behalf of local nonprofit A Chance for Change.
There are few things as satisfying as getting an adjustment from the Chiropractor as these animals could tell you!. Tuesday's Amazing Oklahoman is Dr. Joren Whitley a chiropractor from Edmond with an unusual clientele. Along with his human patients he helps animals big and small get back into shape. He...
A new bar and restaurant is opening up Friday along Northwest Expressway near Meridian called the Back Porch. It will offer lunch and dinner options every day of the week with brunch being served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a full service...
A popular barbecue restaurant in Oklahoma will be closing its doors at the end of July after nine years despite being a favorite spot for locals. Backdoor Barbecue, a beloved Oklahoma City institution, is closing its doors at the end of July. On the 31st, the popular barbecue restaurant will be serving its last meals to the Oklahoma City community.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare needs your help!. The shelter is currently overwhelmed with the number of animals in its care. Organizers say they are searching for loving families that want to add a four-legged friend to their home. Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at...
This week we continue with our efforts to bring you the superstars of U.S. real estate. Once again, we’re refining a more objective and quantifiable method. Focusing on Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is presenting us with some new problems, and insights, since this region is a particularly competitive and dynamic market given the economic outlook.
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma nonprofit organization is opening tiny homes to help vulnerable youth beat the odds. Twenty tiny homes are opening soon to help children and teenagers who need a place to start their adult lives. From those aging out of foster care to young people without a stable home environment, a local nonprofit organization named PIVOT is working to help them beat the odds.
NORMAN, Okla. — On May 20, 2013, an EF-5 tornado leveled the town of Moore. The two-mile-wide stretch of destruction left hundreds injured and killed 24, including several children when a school collapsed. Oklahomans did what they do best and jumped in to help. Country music star, Toby Keith,...
BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and a 14 year old were injured in an apparent car surfing incident. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said both were riding on top of an SUV on a rural road near Canton in Blaine County, early Wednesday morning. The driver made a...
OKLAHOMA CITY – As one of the fastest-growing domiciles in the country for “captives,” the Oklahoma Insurance Department is attracting more such companies to do business here, state Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said. A captive insurance company “provides great flexibility to business owners who want to take...
A grass fire Tuesday came dangerously close to family homes. A black line in the backyard shows just how close Tonya Davidson’s home came to disaster. “The big ball of fire that y’all took a picture of? It was that big, monstrous, and I was standing right here with the water hose, thinking I was going save it,” Davidson said.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Doctors warned us about a potential rise in cases and hospitalizations this summer in the Sooner State – now, it’s happening. With the 4th of July holiday in the rearview, one of the state’s top doctors told us why there’s an increase.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some much needed relief – appreciated by some, even if small – as gas prices have dipped ever so slightly in Oklahoma. According to AAA Oklahoma, the average price per gallon in the state has lowered about .6-cents a gallon over the past week. That’s also down from the peak of $4.66 on June 15.
MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...
Recreational marijuana signatures submitted. (Tulsa World) Oklahoma tribes call for governor to come to the table after Supreme Court ruling. (KOSU) Stitt plans to pick new District Attorney after David Hammer’s death. (NewsOK) State regents meet to discuss college tuitions. (KOSU) Tulsa Community College works ton increase cyber skills....
