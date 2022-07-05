ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Good Life List: What You Can Learn From Ziplining

By News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY - On this week's Good Life List,...

Lifestyle
City
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Amazing Oklahomans: Dr. Joren Whitley

There are few things as satisfying as getting an adjustment from the Chiropractor as these animals could tell you!. Tuesday's Amazing Oklahoman is Dr. Joren Whitley a chiropractor from Edmond with an unusual clientele. Along with his human patients he helps animals big and small get back into shape. He...
News On 6

New Restaurant, Bar Opens In NW OKC

A new bar and restaurant is opening up Friday along Northwest Expressway near Meridian called the Back Porch. It will offer lunch and dinner options every day of the week with brunch being served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a full service...
KFOR

Photos: Adoptable animals from OKC Animal Welfare

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare needs your help!. The shelter is currently overwhelmed with the number of animals in its care. Organizers say they are searching for loving families that want to add a four-legged friend to their home. Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at...
#Life Lessons
realtybiznews.com

Here the Skinny: A Skimpy Oklahoma City Agent Roundup

This week we continue with our efforts to bring you the superstars of U.S. real estate. Once again, we’re refining a more objective and quantifiable method. Focusing on Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is presenting us with some new problems, and insights, since this region is a particularly competitive and dynamic market given the economic outlook.
KOCO

Oklahoma nonprofit group opens tiny homes to help vulnerable youth

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma nonprofit organization is opening tiny homes to help vulnerable youth beat the odds. Twenty tiny homes are opening soon to help children and teenagers who need a place to start their adult lives. From those aging out of foster care to young people without a stable home environment, a local nonprofit organization named PIVOT is working to help them beat the odds.
KFOR

2 injured while car surfing in rural Oklahoma area

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and a 14 year old were injured in an apparent car surfing incident. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said both were riding on top of an SUV on a rural road near Canton in Blaine County, early Wednesday morning. The driver made a...
southwestledger.news

‘Captive’ insurance growing in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – As one of the fastest-growing domiciles in the country for “captives,” the Oklahoma Insurance Department is attracting more such companies to do business here, state Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said. A captive insurance company “provides great flexibility to business owners who want to take...
KFOR

Gas prices dropping across Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some much needed relief – appreciated by some, even if small – as gas prices have dipped ever so slightly in Oklahoma. According to AAA Oklahoma, the average price per gallon in the state has lowered about .6-cents a gallon over the past week. That’s also down from the peak of $4.66 on June 15.
KFOR

Family mourns El Reno man after oil field death

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...
kosu.org

Headlines: Recreational marijuana petition, tribal sovereignty & July heat

Recreational marijuana signatures submitted. (Tulsa World) Oklahoma tribes call for governor to come to the table after Supreme Court ruling. (KOSU) Stitt plans to pick new District Attorney after David Hammer’s death. (NewsOK) State regents meet to discuss college tuitions. (KOSU) Tulsa Community College works ton increase cyber skills....
