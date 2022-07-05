ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Dog census set to begin later this month

By Matthew Fahr
The Oakland Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting July 25 the Oakland County Animal Shelter census team will be going door to door in Farmington Hills to verify compliance with state law that requires all dogs to have a valid dog license. The...

