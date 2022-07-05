Two Blood Drives Taking Place in Hardin County in July

A nice weekend as far as the weather is concerned means you can expect an increase in motorcycles on the roadways. Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart said that includes himself, I’m an avid motorcycle rider myself, I’ll be out. We’re starting that time of year where you’ve got to pay attention to the motorcycles out there. Motorcyclists have a responsibility as well, don’t get me wrong, but it’s very easy to just take a quick glance at a stop sign and not see the one headlight coming, so it’s just really time to start paying a little more attention.”

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO