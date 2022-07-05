Two Blood Drives Taking Place in Hardin County in July

It is county fair season in our region. You still have time to take in the Marion county Fair. It started July 4 and runs through Saturday in Marion. After that, the Logan County Fair in Bellefontaine runs July 10 through the 16. The Union County Fair runs July 24...
A construction project is anticipated to affect traffic on a highway in Hardin County next week. The Ohio Department of Transportation said that State Route 81, east of the village of Dunkirk, will be restricted to one lane starting Monday July 11. That is for drainage work. The work is...
Hardin County’s youth between the ages of 5 and 8 as of January 1st are invited to participate in the Hardin County Fair Junior Royalty Contest. The contest is designed to showcase Hardin County’s youth not yet eligible for Junior Fair programs and features a way to fund the Hardin County Fair King & Queen scholarship fund.
The Hardin County Clerk of Courts Legal office has announced a closing for next week. The Legal Office in the courthouse will be closed on Monday July 11. The entire third floor of the courthouse in downtown Kenton will be closed July 11, 2022.
The Hardin County DARE Golf Outing has been scheduled for Saturday August 27. Check-in will be at 8 followed by the shotgun start at 9 that morning at Veterans Memorial Park Golf Course in Kenton. The cost is $55 for non-members, $35 for members without a cart and $25 for...
The Hardin Wellness Center has planted a Community Garden on the Hardin Memorial Hospital campus in Kenton. The hospital’s Clinical Dietician and Diabetes Educator, Deanna Carey, said the food grown in the garden is a great way to eat healthy within any budget since all of it is free, ”You don’t have to tell anybody for the hospital, you don’t have to tell us you’re there. It’s out near Dr. Johnson’s old doctor’s office, right off the parking lot, so feel free and help yourself.”
Graduation of the 146th Basic Peace Officer Training Class will start at 1 Friday afternoon July 8. The ceremony will be held at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Columbus. Each member of the 146th Basic Peace Officer Training Class, representing various Ohio law enforcement agencies, will graduate...
(Third floor of Hardin County Courthouse in Kenton to be closed on July 11, that includes the Hardin County Clerk of Courts Legal Office) The trial of a man who is facing multiple charges connected to the kidnapping of a 7 year old girl is scheduled to start Monday in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.
Columbus – On July 3, Lieutenant Matthew R. Crow was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. Staff Lieutenant Crow will transfer from his current assignment at the Findlay Post to serve as an assistant district commander at the Findlay District Headquarters.
A nice weekend as far as the weather is concerned means you can expect an increase in motorcycles on the roadways. Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart said that includes himself, I’m an avid motorcycle rider myself, I’ll be out. We’re starting that time of year where you’ve got to pay attention to the motorcycles out there. Motorcyclists have a responsibility as well, don’t get me wrong, but it’s very easy to just take a quick glance at a stop sign and not see the one headlight coming, so it’s just really time to start paying a little more attention.”
Two Upper Sandusky residents were arrested earlier this week after search warrants were served at two locations in the city and one in Sycamore. According to a release, warrants were served at 1049 North Warpole Street and 315 North Eighth Street in Upper Sandusky and the other was served at 4491 State Route 67 Sycamore.
Funeral services for Thomas Irvin Marquis will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Jim Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
The Bellefontaine Police Department is hiring two, part-time police dispatchers. Work weeks will include a minimum of 24 hours of duty, with an opportunity for more hours. Dispatchers are the first point of contact for nearly all police and fire calls. Successful applicants will be provided the necessary training and...
The Kenton Swimming Pool is rolling back time with a Soak and Swim event for those 40 years of age and older. That is scheduled for Friday July 15 from 7pm until 9pm. A live DJ will be playing music from the 70’s and 80’s, and free pizza will be served.
Augusta “Gus” (Long) Cramer 85, of Kenton passed away July 5, 2022. Augusta was born July 27, 1936 to the late Ford and Marie (Nixon) Long. She later married Jerry Cramer; he passed away on November 25, 2012. Augusta is survived by her son; Jerry L. Cramer of...
Dorothy K. Kovach age 98, formerly of Upper Sandusky, most recently of Findlay died at Birchaven on July 2, 2022. She was born June 14, 1924 in Uniontown, PA to the late Joseph and Mary (Rosky) Bill. After his wife’s death her father married Kathryn Kolesar. She married John C. Kovach on Nov. 27, 1948 and he preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 2018. Surviving are her children Diane (James) Gabriel, Anaheim, CA, John (Maureen) Kovach II, Findlay and Carol Kovach, Findlay, grandchildren Brigette Howard, John (Jen) Kovach III, Bethany (Alex) Fessenden, Michelle (Mick) Sharma, Christie (Adam) Browne, Heather (Kyle Busch) Porter, Danielle (Kevin Kurowicki) Porter, and 10 great grandchildren.
The Hardin County Board of Elections will meet Thursday, July 14 at 9:00 a.m. in the Board Office in the basement of the Hardin County Courthouse. This will be for their regular board meeting and to conduct public logic and accuracy testing on the voting equipment. Also, the Board of...
Soroptimist International Kenton, OH has been acknowledged as a Dreamers club. This newly awarded badge will represent SI/Kenton, OH’s committment to the global advancement of women and girls. By participating in Club Giving through volunteer and fundraising efforts SI/Kenton, OH has demonstrated its dedication and commitment to investing in...
A graveside service for Gary Hair will take place at Grove Cemetery at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Gary died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. He was born on December 29, 1947 in Lima to the late Virgil and Marie (Truax) Hair. On February 22, 1968 he married the love of his life, Joyce Conrad and she preceded him in death on September 7, 2008.
The Kenton Lions Club is selling tickets for a chance to win a Traeger Grill prize package valued at $2000. The tickets cost $20 each, and Lion Bill Keller said there are a couple of ways to buy them, “We are going to be at Eats on the Street July 16, it’s a Saturday. We’ll have a little tent out by our Lions display, and you can either come and check it out, look at the grill and purchase a ticket, or we will come to you because we are going to try to sell the remaining tickets that we have left.”
