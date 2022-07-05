ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Actress Rachel Brosnahan, Singer Richard Marx react to mass shooting in hometown Highland Park

By Dean Richards
 3 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Some celebrities are reacting to the devastating news of a mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in their hometown Highland Park.

Police said the gunman who attacked the parade fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people.

Suspect wore disguise, blended in with crowd after shooting from rooftop and killing 7, wounding 30 in Highland Park

Actress Rachel Brosnahan, the star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, expressed her grief on Twitter saying: “I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words.”

In another tweet, Brosnahan said, “Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough.”

Singer Richard Marx, who also grew up in Highland Park, also tweeted his feelings on the tragedy, saying, “I grew up in Highland Park. I’m actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there. My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I’m extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness.”

Anyone interested in donating to the people affected by the shooting, can go to: www.gofundme.com

