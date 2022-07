LYNNWOOD — Lynnwood Police Department has probable cause for the arrest of Lane Scott Phipps DOB/02-22-1996. He is described as 5’11”, 185lbs, with blue eyes. He is wanted for Assault 1st Degree, Felony Harassment, and additional crimes committed on July 5, 2022, at the Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull. He also has active warrants for his arrest including Attempted Murder out of Whatcom County, and Escape from Community Custody from the Department of Corrections.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO