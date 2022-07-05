Kenton Elks 157 3-Peat Champions

The Kenton Lions Club is selling tickets for a chance to win a Traeger Grill prize package valued at $2000. The tickets cost $20 each, and Lion Bill Keller said there are a couple of ways to buy them, “We are going to be at Eats on the Street July 16, it’s a Saturday. We’ll have a little tent out by our Lions display, and you can either come and check it out, look at the grill and purchase a ticket, or we will come to you because we are going to try to sell the remaining tickets that we have left.”

KENTON, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO