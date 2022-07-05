ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

Kenton Elks 157 3-Peat Champions

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kenton Elks Lodge 157 had another successful visit to the...

HN Polar Bear Legacy Golf Outing this Saturday

The Hardin Northern Polar Bear Legacy Golf Outing is scheduled for this Saturday July 9 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Kenton. Registration for the 4-person scramble will start at 7:30am. The shotgun start is at 8:30 Saturday morning. The cost per person is $50. Team captains are being asked...
KENTON, OH
Eleven Warriors

What Miles Walker's Commitment Means for Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class

Three-star Connecticut offensive tackle Miles Walker’s rise within the recruiting industry has exploded over the last couple of months. But his journey to develop into Ohio State’s newest offensive lineman commitment as of Friday goes much further than that. Three years ago, Walker sat at what his high school coach described as a “sloppy” 280 pounds. After rigorous workouts, Walker slimmed down to 235 pounds by the start of his junior season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Barrel racers to vie for world championships

LIMA — Riders rush from the gate, pushing their horses as fast as possible around three laser-sighted barrels. For those who have never been to a rodeo, the excitement of barrel racing is one of the key events, and a world championship qualifying event for the The National Barrel Horse Association is coming to Lima this Saturday.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Local cheese makers bring home blue ribbon from Ohio competition

Local cheese manufacturer, Blue Jacket Dairy, was awarded a blue ribbon at the Ohio State Fair Cheese Competition on Thursday. Blue Jacket Dairy competed in the open class for “Other Mammal Milk”. Their Arrowhead Chevre took home first place. It's described as spreadable goat cheese with savory herbs....
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
2022-23 Kenton Athletics Ticket Information Released

All Ticketing Will Be Done Online: www.kentonathletics.com/event-tickets. New Football Reserved Season Tickets for the 2022 Wildcat Football season will be on sale starting Monday, August 8th at 8AM on the Kenton Athletic Website. All. Reserved Seat Season Tickets are $40.00 per seat. FOR RENEWAL OF YOUR RESERVED SEASON TICKETS FROM...
KENTON, OH
How much rain did central Ohio get?

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio. As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Logan County Little League team falls in tournament opener

Several boys for Logan County joined forces for the Little League State Tournament this week. In their opening game on Tuesday, they lost a heartbreaker to Canfield. Rylan Leichty went 2 for 3 and Dawson Stevenson hit a homerun. Next up will be the loser of Mason vs. Clay on...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Fair Time in Our Region

It is county fair season in our region. You still have time to take in the Marion county Fair. It started July 4 and runs through Saturday in Marion. After that, the Logan County Fair in Bellefontaine runs July 10 through the 16. The Union County Fair runs July 24...
MARION COUNTY, OH
#Atlanta #Peat #Elks Lodge #The Kenton Elks Lodge 157 #The Elks Convention
Kenton Lions Club Selling Tickets to Win Traeger Grill Package

The Kenton Lions Club is selling tickets for a chance to win a Traeger Grill prize package valued at $2000. The tickets cost $20 each, and Lion Bill Keller said there are a couple of ways to buy them, “We are going to be at Eats on the Street July 16, it’s a Saturday. We’ll have a little tent out by our Lions display, and you can either come and check it out, look at the grill and purchase a ticket, or we will come to you because we are going to try to sell the remaining tickets that we have left.”
KENTON, OH
146th Basic Peace Officer Training Class Graduating Friday

Graduation of the 146th Basic Peace Officer Training Class will start at 1 Friday afternoon July 8. The ceremony will be held at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Columbus. Each member of the 146th Basic Peace Officer Training Class, representing various Ohio law enforcement agencies, will graduate...
COLUMBUS, OH
Will gas prices keep dropping in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —Relief at the gas pump is finally coming to Central Ohio as the national average dipped for the first time in weeks. Patrick De Hann is the head of petroleum analysis with Gas Buddy. He says to enjoy the lower prices now because that could change at any time.
COLUMBUS, OH
Kenton Pool Hosting Pool Party for 40 and Over Crowd

The Kenton Swimming Pool is rolling back time with a Soak and Swim event for those 40 years of age and older. That is scheduled for Friday July 15 from 7pm until 9pm. A live DJ will be playing music from the 70’s and 80’s, and free pizza will be served.
KENTON, OH
Active Situation At Ohio State University Marion Campus

“Active Situation” At Ohio State University Marion Campus. MARION—A large police and fire presence is actively responding on the Marion Campus of The Ohio State University. All buildings and persons have been safely evacuated. At this time no further information is available. Police would only identify the scene...
Obituary for Augusta “Gus” (Long) Cramer

Augusta “Gus” (Long) Cramer 85, of Kenton passed away July 5, 2022. Augusta was born July 27, 1936 to the late Ford and Marie (Nixon) Long. She later married Jerry Cramer; he passed away on November 25, 2012. Augusta is survived by her son; Jerry L. Cramer of...
KENTON, OH
Putnam County court records

Putnam County Prosecutor Gary L. Lammers was granted a request seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor “in a matter under investigation for alleged criminal violations of law against an employee of Putnam County, Ohio.”. Ohio Auditor Assistant Chief Legal Counsel Robert Smith, Auditor Assistant Legal Counsel Samuel Kirk,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Nice Weekend Always Means an Increase in Motorcycles on Roadways

A nice weekend as far as the weather is concerned means you can expect an increase in motorcycles on the roadways. Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart said that includes himself, I’m an avid motorcycle rider myself, I’ll be out. We’re starting that time of year where you’ve got to pay attention to the motorcycles out there. Motorcyclists have a responsibility as well, don’t get me wrong, but it’s very easy to just take a quick glance at a stop sign and not see the one headlight coming, so it’s just really time to start paying a little more attention.”
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark; Darke; Greene; Miami; Montgomery; Preble The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Preble County in west central Ohio Southeastern Darke County in west central Ohio Southwestern Clark County in west central Ohio Northwestern Greene County in west central Ohio Montgomery County in west central Ohio Southern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1208 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Milton, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Dayton, Springfield, Kettering, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Troy, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Tipp City, Bellbrook, Moraine, New Carlisle, West Milton, Oakwood, Yellow Springs, Wright-Patterson Afb, West Carrollton and Enon. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 55. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 48 and 73. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

