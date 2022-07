HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a mostly cloudy start to your Friday, clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs from the mid 80s east to the mid 90s west. Tomorrow evening, some thunderstorms will be possible in Western Nebraska, but most of our area will remain dry with just a few clouds. Low temperatures will mostly be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday is likely to be dry as temperatures heat up more into the mid/upper 80s east to the upper 90s west. Winds will also be breezy out of the south in western portions of the area. South winds will be breezy around the area on what will be a hot Sunday. Highs will range from the mid 90s east to the mid 100s west. Sunday evening some thunderstorms will be possible for the area as the ridge of high pressure starts to break down. This will also bring down temperatures early next week. It’ll be a bit cooler on Monday with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s with the warmest temperatures in Kansas. It might be a touch cooler yet on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s. Temperatures will then start climbing back up for the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

