If there's one thing that can be said about the expected redevelopment of the Northville Downs site, it's that city officials aren't rushing the process. The city's planning commission continues to spend multiple hours during each of its recent meetings discussing the massive project at the property off Seven Mile and Center. The most recent subject? Dealing with plans for the public spaces, parks and farmers market at the site.

NORTHVILLE, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO