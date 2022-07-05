La Sétima Club, an upcoming Ybor wine bar, hosts a vegan pop-up with Emo Night Tampa this weekend

Chicken Salad Chick It's safe to say Tampa Bay is becoming a hub for all-things-chicken, and as the country's only fast-casual chicken salad chain, it makes perfect sense for Chicken Salad Chick to continue to grow in the area. This month, Tampa Chicken Salad Chick franchisees will open their fifth location in Wesley Chapel on July 20. The chain already already has eight locations across Tampa Bay, including Brandon, Lutz, and North and South Tampa. According to a press release, the first 100 customers at the location's grand opening will receive free chicken salad for a year. The first guest in line, which opens at 8 a.m., will receive one large large chicken salad per week for 52 weeks, and the next 99 guests will receive one large large chicken salad per month for 12 months. Known for, you guessed it, chicken salad, the chain offers over a dozen flavors of the dish as well as salads, soups, sandwiches, sides like pimento cheese dip and more. 25038 Wesley Chapel Blvd., Wesley Chapel. chickensaladchick.com.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO