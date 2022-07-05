ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Volunteers collect trash, debris on local beaches after July 4 holiday

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhoT2_0gVVH0fr00

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Volunteers packed the beaches Tuesday morning for the annual 5th of July Beach Clean Up.

This comes after thousands celebrated Independence Day from the sand, watching fireworks shoot into the sky.

Large amounts of trash were left behind, which is something environmental activists and those passionate about their community say they won’t stand for.

Action News Jax spoke with Carol Bailey-White and Elizabeth Filippelli, who had a bucket full of litter. They’re with the Duval Audubon Society.

“We are trying to rid the beach of plastic items and other items that birds can get entangled in,” Bailey-White said.

STORY: What to do if you are in an ‘active shooter’ situation

Birds and sea life are put in danger from litter and debris.

“We’re collecting cigarette butts, a little bit of firecracker debris and also a lot of plastic,” Filippelli said. “We’re really excited to be here cleaning up after a wonderful Fourth of July we heard.”

July 5 is often known as the “dirtiest beach day of the year.”

For over 30 years, the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol has partnered with the City of Jacksonville’s “Keep Jacksonville Beautiful” program to clean up the beaches after the Independence Day celebrations.

STORY: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’: Some theaters ban teens in suits over #gentleminions trend

Workers from Florida Beach Rakers worked through the night bagging and collecting trash that filled the beach and went into the ocean.

Once 7 a.m hit, volunteers with the annual cleanup event picked up all types of items like beer bottles, diapers and chip bags.

Ryan Heaton volunteered Tuesday with JEA.

“I thought it was a good opportunity to come out here and build team camaraderie to help clean up the beach that we all get to come and enjoy every day,” Heaton said.

“The beach is so pretty,” volunteer Elina Adhikari said. “I think we should keep it clean so everyone can come and enjoy it.”

STORY: ‘Trouble could be anywhere’: Woman shot on same street where partial homophobic slur painted on home

Then, something incredibly special happened.

Volunteers got down onto the sand to clean up the beaches, but Dan Durbec also got down on one knee for his now-fiancé Deb.

“This is our two-year anniversary of dating and meeting,” Deb Fewell said. “I wasn’t expecting this today. I’m so excited.”

STORY: Highland Park parade shooting: Shooting was preplanned for weeks, police say

Durbec with “Keep Jacksonville Beautiful” and Fewell with “Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol” met at the cleanup event two years ago.

Action News Jax spoke with the happily engaged couple moments after the ring was pulled out.

“That was very special,” Durbec said. “The best thing I’ve ever found on the beach.”

PHOTOS: Couple gets engaged during Jacksonville Beach cleanup

Here are the stats for the cleanup:

  • 229 volunteers = 458 volunteer hours
  • 229 bags, or 4,500 to 5,000 pounds of trash, collected
  • Hourly volunteer value is $13,000
  • Cost avoidance is $5,500
  • Total savings to taxpayer (what event saved each taxpayer): $18,600

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
wjct.org

King Freddy, the lovable lion, passes away at Catty Shack

He was a cool cat and well-liked by visitors to a Jacksonville wildlife sanctuary north of town. Catty Shack Ranch is mourning the loss of one of its big cats, Freddy, who despite a veterinarian’s efforts, has died of old age. Staff and volunteers said goodbye to the 17-year-old...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Independence Day#The Beaches#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#The Duval Audubon Society#Florida Beach Rakers
Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed European Street restaurant contents headed to auction

Luman E. Beasley Auctioneers Inc. is scheduled to auction off equipment from the closed European Street restaurant at 5500 Beach Blvd. at 1:01 p.m. July 10. The restaurant, near Beach and University Boulevards, closed in April after 22 years of operation. The developer of Scrubbles car washes intends to buy the property and convert it into a car wash, according to a service availability request filed with city utility JEA.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Dog abandoned at Jacksonville park, note says due to rising rent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dog abandoned at a local park due to rising rent is shedding a light on just how severe the housing situation in our community is. “Has all of her shots very friendly, unable to keep due to raising my rent." That was the message left on a note attached to a bag of dog food left with this 10-month-old dog left alone at the John Roberts dog park.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family to meet again Saturday to search for man missing since May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They’ve been searching since late May for a missing father of two children in Jacksonville, and family and loved ones haven’t given up hope they’ll locate him. John McNamee’s family came together Friday near the airport on the Northside where he was last...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
residentnews.net

Station at San Marco construction begins

Construction has begun at 1230 Hendricks Avenue in the San Marco area on the Station at San Marco — a mixed-use development including a residential complex featuring 345 apart-ments and residential amenities, a six-story parking structure and 5,000 square feet of retail space. The development sits on 3.3 acres...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

If you live in Florida these lightning facts, safety tips could save you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On average every year there are 25 million lightning strikes in the United States with on average 49 deaths related to lightning strikes. Florida is the lightning capitol of the USA as well. Of the top 15 counties with the most lightning strikes last year, 14 were in the state of Florida. This is why meteorologist always say the cliché term "when thunder roars head indoors".
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Peach Cobbler Factory opening July 9

Peach Cobbler Factory scheduled its grand opening in Ortega Park for noon-8 p.m. July 9. The dessert restaurant, featuring cobblers, banana pudding and cinnamon rolls, will open at 4495 Roosevelt Blvd. Its Facebook page is Peach Cobbler Factory Jacksonville, FL. Bitty & Beau’s lands permit in San Marco. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Brunswick: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Brunswick, Georgia

Brunswick, a seaside resort on Georgia’s southeast coast, is known for its magnificently restored Victorian-era Old Town Historical District and its massive, centuries-old Lover’s Oak Tree. The city is connected to four barrier islands in the Golden Isles via causeways. These islands offer a wide range of attractions...
BRUNSWICK, GA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy