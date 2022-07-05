ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

She-Hulk Is the ‘Antithesis’ of Other Marvel Heroes

By ScreenCrush Staff
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Right after Ms. Marvel wraps up, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s TV wing rolls right into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which premieres in a little over a month on Disney+. And what should you expect from that show?. Well, according to the series’ star, Tatiana Maslany, you should prepare...

screencrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameela Jamil
Person
Jon Bass
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Josh Segarra
Person
Tim Roth
Person
Hulk
Person
Benedict Wong
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
Distractify

Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Antithesis#She Hulk#Universe S Tv
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Decider.com

Tim Allen Knows Why Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ Flopped: It Has “No Relationship, No Connection” To ‘Toy Story’

Weeks after his friend Patricia Heaton shared her own heated take, Tim Allen is breaking his silence on Disney’s new Lightyear film. The actor, who starred as Buzz Lightyear in multiple Toy Story films since originating the role in the first 1995 movie, said he doesn’t see any traces of his character in Chris Evans‘ new rendering of Buzz.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Not Interested in Reprising Daenerys

News arrived recently that Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington would be reprising his Jon Snow role and was developing a sequel series to the HBO show. Details are light on the show for the time being, including who else is involved and what the actual plot might be, but one person who already knew about it was his on-screen Aunt/well, lover, Emilia Clarke. Speaking in an interview with BBC, the actress not only confirmed that Harrington had told her about the project but confirmed that she's probably not coming back as Daenerys Targaryen. When asked outright if she would return, she said "firmly " and with a laugh: "No, I think I'm done."
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy