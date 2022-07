CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - At their Tuesday July 5 meeting, Casper’s City Council was met by a group of citizens who had concerns about a discussion that involved the possible cut of one cent funding to community help organizations. This would affect non-profit organizations around Casper along with places like the Natrona County Library who depend on annual one cent funds.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO