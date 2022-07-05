Oakley loves adult humans

Roseville, CA - Our beloved mom passed with her children at her side leaving this world as an angel from beginning to end. Barbara was born in Elmhurst, Illinois. She also spent many years in Arizona before she decided to move to California to meet a husband so she would end up there. At a church dance in Folsom, she met her late husband of 47 years, Robert Kraft. Before she was married she worked as a medical office assistant, and once she was married, she became a super mommy. She cooked 3 meals EVERY day unless there was a reason to go out. Her house was fastidiously clean, and she took on cooking and baking as a science. She created blackberry, apple, pumpkin pecan, and lemon meringue pies that would be hard to match. When one of our friends would come over, she never failed to take the time to ask all about their family while offering a freshly baked persimmon chocolate chip cookie. She was the one who believed in us and supported us unconditionally while showing us how to genuinely love all her relatives, neighbors, and friends.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO