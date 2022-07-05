Oakley loves adult humans

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Chilling evidence was released to the family of Alexis Gabe detailing the location of where their daughter's body was allegedly disposed. On Thursday, the parents of the missing 27-year-old Oakley woman received copies of notes investigators say were handwritten by Gabe's ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones. According to a letter from police, Jones wrote directions in the notes on where to dispose of Alexis's body in Pioneer, which is an area 60 miles east of Sacramento.
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
The Napa Deli is coming soon to Walnut Creek! The family-owned business recently secured a 2,814 square-foot restaurant space at 1970-B Tice Valley Blvd. in Rossmoor, where they are now in the permitting stage before beginning construction. The Napa Deli was founded in 2015 by Dave Barraza, alongside his sons...
In America, there are 553,000 homeless people who struggle to find a place to sleep every night. They will often find places in churches and other organizations. San Francisco church, the Boniface Catholic Church has started opening their doors to the homeless by allowing them to sleep in their pews.
VACAVILLE - Someone has been deflating SUV tires to make a point about gas consumption and climate change. It's happened to multiple drivers in Vacaville, including Quanda Ellis-Walker.The registered nurse has two boys with autism. She and her husband also coach youth sports focusing on kids with disabilities.She said between her job, her kids, the kids on her team, and taking care of an older aunt, she puts a lot of mileage on her Dodge SUV. On Tuesday morning, as she was driving to an appointment, her tire pressure sensor came on to notify her of a...
Hunting, Fishing and Other Activities Are Offered at This Exclusive Club. Experiencing the great outdoors in California usually means sleeping bags, flashlights and hot dogs. I cherish the memories I’ve made gathering around campfires and swapping stories with friends while drinking out of red cups, but I’ve always wished for something more—more sophisticated, more elevated. Switching out a plastic red cup for a wine glass, hot dogs for fine dining and flashlights for twinkling cafe lights, Wing & Barrel Ranch offered the solution to this desire at their private and exclusive shooting club in Sonoma. Wing & Barrel Ranch Sonoma.
California State Parks and Placer County sheriff’s personnel have been continuing to search the waters of Folsom Lake for a man who reportedly fell off a jet ski and slipped beneath the waves last Saturday near Granite Bay. Eric Riley, 37, was riding jet skis with others , according...
NAPA, Calif. - A 136-acre beer-powered theme park is coming to California wine country if a popular brewery is to be believed. Napa County officials, however, believe the claims that a rollercoaster made of beer barrels, a wave pool filled with 130,000 gallons of an IPA and a concert stage are nothing but an elaborate publicity stunt.
The grill is seasoned, the ribs are smoked and the sauce is flowing at the new Everett & Jones Bar-B-Q, which opened Friday at Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park. This is the first North Bay location for the nearly 50-year-old barbecue dynasty widely considered part of the “holy trinity” of Oakland’s celebrated African American barbecue culture, along with Flint’s and Jenkins’ Original Bar-B-Que.
Roseville, CA - Our beloved mom passed with her children at her side leaving this world as an angel from beginning to end. Barbara was born in Elmhurst, Illinois. She also spent many years in Arizona before she decided to move to California to meet a husband so she would end up there. At a church dance in Folsom, she met her late husband of 47 years, Robert Kraft. Before she was married she worked as a medical office assistant, and once she was married, she became a super mommy. She cooked 3 meals EVERY day unless there was a reason to go out. Her house was fastidiously clean, and she took on cooking and baking as a science. She created blackberry, apple, pumpkin pecan, and lemon meringue pies that would be hard to match. When one of our friends would come over, she never failed to take the time to ask all about their family while offering a freshly baked persimmon chocolate chip cookie. She was the one who believed in us and supported us unconditionally while showing us how to genuinely love all her relatives, neighbors, and friends.
BERKELEY (KCBS RADIO) – The famed Japanese "black watermelon" is now being grown in California and Washington – and is likely being sold in a Bay Area super market near you. The ones grown on the West Coast are called Yumi, which means "abundant beauty." The seedless summer...
Listed by Ya Hsuan Yuan with eXp Realty of California. California dreaming! This charming bungalow is located in the lovely neighborhood of Eastmont. 3572 72nd Ave is flooded with natural light and is the perfect starter home! The home has been loved over the years and well maintained w/ dual pane windows, new roof, refinished hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops, and freshly painted interior and exterior. Don't miss the fun outdoor bath! Think big w/ ADU potential via bonus space behind the garage and make use of the sizeable storage shed. Grow and play in the huge backyard and maybe start an urban farm! With the 5040 sq ft lot, your options are endless! Close to DT Oakland, 580 + 13, Oakland Zoo and Oakland's amazing hiking trails.
The people of 94124 speak up after the Juneteenth screening of ‘Straight Outta Hunters Point’. “If you’re not from 94124, you ain’t got no business with contracts, money, nothin’ coming in. ‘Cause you don’t know us,” said Maika Pinkston of From the Heart. She was speaking in a community discussion following the Juneteenth screening of 2002 documentary “Straight Outta Hunters Point” at the Bayview Opera House on Juneteenth.
NAPA - A car fire on Rimrock Drive in Napa was fully contained before being able to spread beyond an acre, according to a Facebook post by the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The fire occurred early Wednesday after a Rolls Royce Silver Spur suffered currently undetermined mechanical issues while driving on Rimrock Drive.
Parent company Nestle is confirming a worker was killed in an accident at the Gerber plant in Fremont on Thursday. Nestle says the worker was completing repairs on a line when the incident happened. The company has not released the name of the worker at this time. An investigation is...
Fans and history buffs alike last heard from 161-year-old the Old Clam House in April 2022 when the restaurant, which was on the market for a cool $2.75 million just last year, posted signs reading “open soon” in the window. This just in, courtesy of Tablehopper: the grand old ship sails again. Under new ownership, the restaurant reopened without much fanfare thanks to the Florese family who also own Mona Lisa restaurant in North Beach.
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, an unidentified Hispanic man was brought to Stockton Dignity Health hospital after being found near Bank of America on East Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. According to a press release, Dignity Health is seeking help in identifying the patient because no evidence of his identity was with him […]
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police said they need the public’s help finding a suspect in a July 7 incident that ended with her boyfriend dying.
On July 7, at 5:33 p.m., two people, a man, and a woman were inside a tent on Airport Way and Mormon Slough when a suspect set the tent on fire.
Stockton police confirmed late Friday afternoon that the suspect was a homeless woman and the two people inside the tent were her boyfriend with another woman. The suspect is accused of lighting the tent on fire after finding the two inside.
The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the suspect’s boyfriend did not survive.
Stockton Police encourage anyone with information to call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
