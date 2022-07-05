ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Street Racing Crash in Jurupa Valley Proves Fatal

By Brian Chase
 4 days ago

One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jurupa Valley, believed to be part of a street race. According to a KTLA news report, Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Sierra Avenue and Karen Lane on the night of July 2. When...

#Street Racing#California Law#Ktla#Lexus#Chevrolet
