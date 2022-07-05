ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Wedding Dress Codes and What They Actually Mean

By Julia Guerra
In Style
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou've checked "yes" on the RSVP card. It's been signed, sealed, and delivered. Now, it's time to say yes to your wedding guest dress...or pantsuit, skirt set, etc. However, before you add to cart, do yourself a favor and double-check your invitation for a mention of the wedding dress code. Not...

www.instyle.com

People

Does Queen Elizabeth Ever Rewear Her Rainbow Wardrobe?

Queen Elizabeth never shies away from bold color. The monarch, 96, is known for her wardrobe of outfits in every shade, so it's no surprise that her recent ensembles have been bright and distinct. On Tuesday, the Queen attended a military parade in the garden of Holyroodhouse, her royal residence...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Dua Lipa sparks debate after wearing nearly white sheer lace dress to wedding: ‘A rare L from my queen’

Dua Lipa’s latest outfit has sparked a debate on social media after fans both praised and criticised her nearly white lace wedding guest look.On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer shared a series of images of herself posing in a sheer lace dress on Instagram and Twitter. The outfit, which consisted of pieces from Bottega Veneta’s fall 2022 runway, according to Harper’s Bazaar, included a sheer lacy slip dress with spaghetti straps and ruffled details in a light lavender colour, which appeared nearly white, and which the singer paired with matching full-length gloves, dark sunglasses and metallic boots.In the caption, Lipa...
CELEBRITIES
#Dress Codes#Formal Dress#The Dress#Wedding Dress#Rsvp
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Pushes the Boundaries of Red-Carpet Dressing in a Sheer Gown

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to up the sartorial ante at her own movie premiere. Last night, the multi-hyphenate attended the premiere of Halftime, her Netflix documentary about her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance, during the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night. For the occasion, she opted for a sultry number from Tom Ford's fall 2022 collection, a body-hugging and nearly completely sheer dress that featured black paneling on the chest, along the sleeves, and down the skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Nicole Kidman Shuts Down The Runway With Balenciaga’s Signature Extreme Eyeliner

From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris – but let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante was her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner — a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says she widened crotch area of SKIMS for Khloe

Kim Kardashian has revealed the design team at SKIMS, her shapewear brand, will be widening the crotch area for its bodysuit.Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star said the change was happening after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, had been vocal about the bodysuits not covering her entire vagina.“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day,” Kim wrote on a video posted to her Instagram Stories.“I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to wide the shapewear bodysuit vagina area just for you.”Kim included the hashtag #TheKhloeKut in the post. In a voiceover, Kim added: “Khloe, you would be so proud....
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Explores Relationship Between Fashion, Power and Influence

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret’s downfall and subsequent transformation have been well-documented by a number of media outlets over the last few years.  Matt Tyrnauer’s much-anticipated docuseries titled “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” — which premieres July 14 on Hulu — is no different, chronicling, among other things, the “mysterious relationship” between former parent company L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner and financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; Victoria’s Secret’s corporate culture, and the forces that allowed the retailer to carve out such a large slice of the U.S. lingerie market (and then proceed to lose...
TV & VIDEOS
People

There's a Beach-Friendly Version of the Birkenstocks Celebs Always Wear — and They're on Sale Right Now

Name a pair of sandals more popular than Birkenstocks. We'll wait. It's no secret that the brand's double-buckle slides are some of the most worn around Hollywood. The Arizona sandals have graced the feet of stars, like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen. Most A-listers opt for the suede and leather styles, but those materials aren't the most ideal to wear to the beach or poolside.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Strapless, Geometric-Print Dress Zendaya Wore To The Time 100 Gala—She Looks Unreal!

From Zendaya‘s powerful and moving performance on Euphoria to her killer string of epic red carpet ensembles, it’s no surprise to many that she made the 2022 Time Magazine roundup of ‘Most Influential People.’ To celebrate the accolade, the Emmy winner arrived at the Time 100 Gala event in New York City last week, and stunned in a vintage Bob Mackie dress with an intricate geometric pattern and romantic skirt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Kate Middleton Left Us Speechless In An Elegant, Waist-Defining Blue Dress At Order Of The Garter Event—Simply Stunning!

At the Order of the Garter festivities at Windsor Castle last week, Kate Middleton stunned viewers in an exquisite head-to-toe periwinkle blue ensemble. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, donned a timelessly chic, long-sleeved Alexander McQueen coat dress that featured a wide, open collar, pleated full skirt and a belt cinched at her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
brides.com

21 Rhinestone Wedding Dresses for the Radiant Bride

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. From the engagement ring to the perfect bridal shoes, there are plenty of opportunities to shimmer and shine throughout the wedding process. If you’re a big fan of bling, though, there’s no better way to showcase your sparkling style than with a rhinestone wedding dress. The vice president and general merchandising manager at David’s Bridal, Heather McReynolds, says this scintillating option is having a big moment in bridal fashion, so if you’ve ever dreamed of being draped in diamonds (or at least accents that look like diamonds) on your big day, now’s the time!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Grazia

Kate Middleton Just Wore This Summer’s Biggest Trend To Wimbledon

Wimbledon's royal box is a revolving door of stylish spectators, but none more so than Kate Middleton. As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Middleton is used to serving up style aces from the stands. And for today's outing on Centre Court, she relied on an old favourite: a blue-and-white polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich.
TENNIS

