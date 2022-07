ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -TxDOT has some traffic alerts for the week of July 11:. MIDLAND COUNTY: An equipment issue has extended this closure. The outside westbound main lane of I-20 between West Loop 250 and FM 1788 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (7-9) and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday (7-11) as crews adjust barriers and prepare the westbound detour connection. A westbound detour is scheduled to be put in place the night of Thursday, July 14.

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO