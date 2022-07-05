One Congress Advisory on Government Center Garage De-Construction

As work progresses at the One Congress site, crews are set to deconstruct a portion of the Government Center Garage.

This operation will require full closure of Congress Street from New Chardon Road to Sudbury Street. The detour will be in effect from July 11 - September 5, 2022.

The signed detours shown below will be in full effect for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians:

Contact the project team with any questions: Erin Reed at ereed@hshassoc.com