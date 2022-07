CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the Cape Girardeau County Jail continues to deal with overcrowding, the proposal for an expansion is moving forward. The jail is actually two buildings combined into one. The older section is more than 40 years old and, what’s called the new section, is more than 20 years old.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO