Clarkdale, AZ

MEGHAN MCCAIN: Childish liberal celebs calling to cancel July Fourth don't understand that the Supreme Court is not a threat to liberty - the real danger is a populace that gives up on America

By Meghan Mccain For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

While my family attended a small-town Fourth of July parade in Clarkdale, Arizona and watched VFW members marching alongside children in bedazzled star-spangled banner outfits, Hollywood elites decided to opt out entirely.

There was a barrage of social media posts on Monday from celebrities including actress Jessica Chastain, musician Katy Perry, model Padma Lakshmi and reality TV stars Kim and Kourtney Kardashian

They collectively declared America's Independence Day canceled in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (The audacity to presume that influence over the rest of us is offensive on its own).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjoIo_0gVVEtEU00
Jessica Chastain (left) tweeted a photo showcasing her flipping off the camera and I assume America at large. Padma Lakshmi (right) baked a cake that read, 'Separate Church & State' in red and blue icing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JpjXy_0gVVEtEU00

I have never heard such a bunch of elitist garbage in my life.

Chastain tweeted a photo showcasing her flipping off the camera and I assume America at large.

Perry tweeted, '"Baby you're a firework" is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh.'

It was an obvious reference to her hit song and an obvious reminder that she should stick to what she does best.

Lakshmi baked a cake that read, 'Separate Church & State' in red and blue icing. (God knows what she thinks that means)

'Not much to celebrate this 4th, I'm afraid,' she added.

Kim and Kourtney posted that '4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women.'

Apparently, according to the Kardashian family and liberal Hollywood, it's unpatriotic for women to celebrate the Fourth of July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMFLE_0gVVEtEU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNfVW_0gVVEtEU00
Not to be outdone – the city of Orlando, Florida weighed in on the celebrations (and then apologized for their idiotic message).

'A lot of people probably don't want to celebrate our nation right now, and we can't blame them,' read the city's newsletter. 'When there is so much division, hate and unrest, why on earth would you want to have a party celebrating any of it?'

Nothing to celebrate -- are they kidding?

The Fourth of July is an opportunity to put our politics aside for a moment and appreciate the privilege of being American.

More than any other nation, we have the freedom to speaks our minds, earn a living and live in a way of our choosing.

What the childish left does not understand is that living in a democracy also means co-existing with people with whom you may disagree.

Every time they don't get their way – they immediately want to 'burn it all down.' When their worldview is challenged -- automatically America becomes an irredeemable place.

The ungratefulness is staggering.

The great hypocrisy is that these celebrities earned their fame and power because of the opportunities afforded to them by America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZcPU_0gVVEtEU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eqowl_0gVVEtEU00
There is no other country who would turn a family like the Kardashians into the powerhouse they are today

These are incredibly wealthy, influential, and famous people who have every resource at their fingertips.

They are an American phenomenon.

And their ingratitude is only rivaled but their ignorance.

I am not sure whether these celebrities are aware that abortion was not made illegal by the Supreme Court and that the authority to regulate the procedure has been (rightfully) returned to the states.

It is also unclear whether they are aware that many European countries regulate abortion more strictly than some U.S. states.

America is a complicated country with many shortcomings facing grave issues.

These are dark and divided times and in many ways our country feels leaderless.

But the contrast between those celebrating July Fourth and those shaming the rest of us for celebrating showcases that divide more clearly than maybe anything else.

I too am very angry about many things happening in the country, but that does not mean that I am throwing America out as a whole.

We are still as Ronald Reagan said -- a shining city on a hill.

We are the great melting pot -- a place where people still come searching for the American Dream.

We are a country founded by a band of rebels, who sought to govern themselves.

Our Constitution and our Bill of Rights are unique among nations.

People quite literally come from all over the world seeking a better life here.

People die crossing the border with their children seeking a better life here.

The men and women of the Armed Services and their families sacrifice every day for our freedom and sometimes pay the ultimate price.

This is not something that I, and millions of others, take for granted.

These celebrities don't have any idea what July Fourth is really about.

It is not about you or any one singular person. It is about our country.

It is about the sacrifices made by so many that came before you.

Friends of mine who went abroad in service to our country didn't have the luxury of coming back to celebrate it yesterday.

Our Independence Day is a time to participate in a celebration of the greatest country that the world has ever known.

The greatest threat to liberty is not a Supreme Court decision. The greatest threat to liberty is a populace that gives up on America.

The greatest threat in America is a population who no longer believes in it and takes it for granted.

You are all invited to celebrate Independence Day and all thing things we love about America with me and my family anytime.

