Body Found In North Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Milwaukie on July 5 is believed to be in danger, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced Friday. Officials said Kaylee Herndon is suspected to be in the Portland metro area or Spokane, Washington. ODHS described Herndon...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot on Friday evening in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Southeast Portland, according to initial statements from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard....
Police shutdown Se Powell Blvd and 122nd Friday night July 8, 2022. (Portland, ORE) — Portland Police Officers from the East Precinct responded to a shooting Friday night (July 8) at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 112th ave. Upon Arrival, Officers found one male deceased and another wounded. The injured male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
PORTLAND, Ore. — An elderly woman visiting her husband at St. Vincent Medical Center was critically injured when she was hit by a car on Thursday night. Washington County Sherriff’s deputies say Diana Petty, 72, was crossing Southwest Barnes Road when she was hit by the driver of a vehicle who ran a red light around 7:20pm and left the scene.
OREGON CITY, Ore. — There were some tense moments at an Clackamas hotel on Friday as officers with the U.S. Marshals Service raided the building to arrest a fugitive. Meanwhile, a Seattle group staying there for a basketball tournament got a good look at what was happening. It wasn’t...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs sat parked along Southeast 67th Avenue outside of two vacant homes late Thursday morning. Neighbors say the area has become a magnet for members of Portland's houseless community taking advantage of the unoccupied properties. “It’s unbearable to watch your whole city become...
As Portland homicide rates have soared in recent years, the Portland Police Bureau has struggled to keep up. The latest figures, released Thursday, show Portland officers are clearing fewer cases as the number of killings has skyrocketed. Clearing a homicide typically means arresting someone for the crime. Sometimes a homicide can be cleared “exceptionally,” meaning detectives believe they have enough evidence but are unable to make an arrest, for example, if the suspect has died or the witnesses are unwilling to cooperate with the prosecution.
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Fire Department responded to two separate fires Thursday night, just minutes apart. Both of those fires happening at the same time put a strain on the department’s resources. Just after 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, GFD got a report of a fire at an...
How could a man accused of punching an Asian man and his 5-year-old daughter as they biked along the Eastbank Esplanade walk free almost immediately after his arrest on suspicion of a felony bias crime over the Fourth of July holiday?. Mayor Ted Wheeler joined a chorus of finger-pointers casting...
PORTLAND, Ore. — When is an individual released after being charged with a crime, and when are they detained until their next hearing?. In Oregon, this system as a whole changed on July 1 due to the passing of Senate Bill 48, which moved the state away from a bail-based system to one that focuses even more on a person's potential threat to the community.
GRESHAM, Ore. — A man committed to the care of Oregon's Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB) voluntarily returned to his residential treatment home in Gresham after going missing on July 7. Christopher Hall, 41, was committed to Oregon State Hospital in 2020 after kidnapping a woman at knifepoint. Hall's...
(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, July 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Masks once again required in 2 Portland-area school districts.
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, July 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Woman killed, man injured in NE Portland shooting.
PORTLAND, Ore. – A cash reward is offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 19-year-old Julian Heredia. He was found shot to death on Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland on July 10th, 2020. Police have no suspects. Anyone wishing to submit a secure...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- About seven years after Michael Bryant went on a deadly rampage, killing three people and injuring two others, his conditional release has stirred up painful memories for families and friends of the victims. Now, Tom Bates is remembering his brother, Rick Bates, who was killed by Bryant...
GRESHAM, Ore. — Early Thursday morning, Navy veteran Edwin Anderson walked outside his Gresham apartment to find his motorcycle — a 2011 Honda Shadow Aero — missing. "I came out with my flags for the mission and my parking space was empty," Anderson said. "My neighbor said that she went out for a cigarette at 3 o'clock, it was there. But when she left for work at 5:30 a.m., it was gone. I think [the thief] picked it because of the way it looked."
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is dead following a report of a shooting in Northeast Portland late Wednesday night, Portland police said. On July 6, officers responded to the shooting at East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue around 11:22 p.m. They found the woman dead and a man nearby who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The man who was shot and killed at a Gresham MAX station last week was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old Portland resident, police said Wednesday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting a little after 5 a.m. Friday and found the man, Lucian Thibodeaux, on the westbound MAX platform at East Burnside Street and 162nd Avenue.
