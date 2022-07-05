Body Found In North Portland Harbor

As Portland homicide rates have soared in recent years, the Portland Police Bureau has struggled to keep up. The latest figures, released Thursday, show Portland officers are clearing fewer cases as the number of killings has skyrocketed. Clearing a homicide typically means arresting someone for the crime. Sometimes a homicide can be cleared “exceptionally,” meaning detectives believe they have enough evidence but are unable to make an arrest, for example, if the suspect has died or the witnesses are unwilling to cooperate with the prosecution.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO