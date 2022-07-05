Texas Was Ranked One Of The Best States For A Summer Road Trip In The US This Year

Summer is a popular time of year to pack up the car and head out on the open road to a new destination in America.

To help people plan their road trips in the U.S. this year, WalletHub created a ranked list of all 50 states from best to worst for travelling via car.

Based on each state's average cost of travelling by vehicle, degree of safe road conditions and number of different things to do, four travel experts decided that New York (No.1) and Minnesota (No. 2) are the best places to journey around during the summer.

The Lone Star State made the third spot, earning one of the best rankings, with an especially high safety score — which includes things like driving laws, level of crime and number of good-quality roads.

At the bottom of the list were New England states Rhode Island (No. 50) and Connecticut (No. 49).

The state of Texas is pretty expansive and sprawls an incredible 268,596 square miles. It's popularly known among Texans as a place where you can drive for upwards of six hours and still be in the same state.

However, there's more than just massive and safe highways to enjoy on your road trip there. You can make many unique stops for cool activities and record-breaking massive sights.

Nevertheless, if you're looking to plan a drive around a state but want to worry a little less about what you might spend on gas, the WalletHub study also states that Georgia has the lowest average prices this year.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.