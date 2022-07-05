ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

GBI investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Warner Robins

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13kWm0_0gVVDnDZ00
(File: Getty)

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Houston County. According to a news release from the GBI, the shooting happened in Warner Robins on July 3, 2022. Officials said one man was killed in the incident.

GBI officials said on July 3, 2022, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Tharpe Road at 10:04 p.m., following reports of a suicidal man.

When deputies arrived, they found James Parks, age 44, barricaded inside a home, according to officials. Deputies made several attempts to make contact with Parks, according to the GBI. After this Parks came out of the home, holding a gun.

According to the GBI, “Parks chambered a round as he turned towards the deputies and deputies shot him.”

Following the shooting, deputies administered first aid to Parks while awaiting the arrival of emergency medical services.

Parks was taken to the Houston Medical Center, where he died.

Following the shooting, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Upon completion of the investigation, the GBI’s results will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Midway man charged with murder in connection with death of Joseph Webb

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Midway man is now in custody in connection with the death of 33-year-old Joseph Webb. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says 42-year-old Jonathan Campen turned himself in to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Friday on open warrants. He’s charged with...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information connected to a drive by shooting that happened the night of July 2nd. According to the HCSO, around 9:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the 100 block of Oakwood Drive in reference to an aggravated assault. It was here that they found 18-year-old Phillip Bird, who was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting. Bird didn’t seek medical attention for his injury as it was minor.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Arrest made in murder of missing Peach County man

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in the murder of a Peach County man that was reported missing. In a post to their Facebook page, the Warner Robins Police Department announced the arrest of 42-year-old Jonathan Campen, of Midway, Georgia. Campen was arrested in connection to the death of Joseph Webb who was reported missing earlier in July. Webb was found dead on July 2 at a house on Pleasant Hill Court.
PEACH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins, GA
Crime & Safety
Houston County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Houston County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Warner Robins, GA
WALB 10

GBI looking for vehicle of interest in Cordele homicide investigation

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Americus Field Office and the Cordele Police Department are looking for information regarding a vehicle connected to a homicide investigation. Johnnie “Red” Walker, 60, was found in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East in Cordele on June 25....
CORDELE, GA
41nbc.com

Man in critical condition after east Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot Friday night. It happened around 8 o’clock in the 2500 block of Emery Highway, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Witnesses told deputies they pulled into the parking lot and...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man charged with murder in the death of Peach County man

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man faces charges in the death of a Peach County man found at a Warner Robins home on July 2. 42-year-old Jonathan Campen turned himself in at the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. He was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 33-year-old Joseph Webb.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gbi#Violent Crime
13WMAZ

Warner Robins man injured in a drive-by shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County Sherriff's office is asking for public information after a drive-by shooting happened on Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Oakwood Drive in Warner Robins. The media release today states that the investigation is ongoing and may be gang-related. On Saturday, the Houston...
wgxa.tv

Driver flees after fatally hitting pedestrian in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins police are looking for a suspect who fatally hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. According to police, it happened Tuesday around 9:47 p.m. Police officers were dispatched to Watson Blvd. at Hickory St. and upon getting to the scene, learned that 47-year-old...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
13WMAZ

Pilot awake for "four, five days" before Twiggs crash

The Bibb County man whose plane crashed early Wednesday in Twiggs County told investigators that he'd been awake for four or five days before the accident. According to online records, his plane, a Cirrus SR22, is owned by a Delaware company. Online flight records show that he took off around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from New Haven, Connecticut and flew non-stop to Macon, when the plane went off the radar.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Macon man arrested with 47 pounds of marijuana, $12K

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies say a man they were serving warrants to tried to flush "a large quantity" of marijuana down a toilet during his arrest. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit was called to a house on Thurmond Drive to help the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force Tuesday morning.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Watson Boulevard

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accident at Hickory Street near Watson Boulevard. According to a release from the police department, a car hit 47-year-old Christopher Miolen just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. He was crossing Watson Boulevard when he...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy