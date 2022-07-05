ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park shooting: Witness describes efforts to save children

By Lisa Bennatan, Jon Michael Raasch
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A local who witnessed the July 4 parade shooting near Chicago recounted his experience and described the efforts adults made to save children. "I was sitting right there," Brad Kramer told Fox News. "Next thing I know people are diving on top of me, throwing their kids...

www.fox32chicago.com

Highland Park, IL
