Flagstaff, AZ

First Lady Advocates for Pets

By Becca Shepherd
lakepowelllife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez urges pet owners to be responsible. Nez made her pitch at “Nihik’is: A collaborative Animal Summit,” held at the Twin Arrows Casino near Flagstaff. The summit, sponsored...

www.lakepowelllife.com

