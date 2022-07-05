Ribbon-cutting Sunday for new walking path

WILLARD — The city of Willard and Fisher-Titus will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Fisher-Titus Walking Path at the Willard Reservoir. The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10.

The new concrete walking path is 2.32 miles around the Willard Reservoir. The new trail will promote healthy living by providing a place to exercise by running, walking, cycling and rollerblading. The ADA standard path will also include 10 storyboards focusing on current health topics that will be added later this summer.

This collaboration was announced at the Willard Christmas tree lighting ceremony in November of 2021. In addition to support from Fisher-Titus, the project was also funded with donations from community members and local businesses. Construction began in spring of this year and was completed by D.L. Smith Concrete of Norwalk.

The community is invited to join the ceremony on Sunday and stay to enjoy the path after the ribbon cutting.