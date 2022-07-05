ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Price of Forever stamps to increase Sunday

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXCyP_0gVVCP1E00

Like many items, the cost of postage is going up on Sunday.

The United States Postal Service announced weeks ago that the price to mail a letter was going to go up on July 10.

The increase is 2 cents for a First-Class Mail Forever stamp. The stamp currently costs 58 cents but will go up to 60 cents this coming weekend.

Metered mail will increase from 53 cents to 57 cents.

Additional ounces over the 1-ounce mark will cost 24 cents each, up from the current 20 cents.

Postcards sent domestically will go up from 40 cents to 44 cents while an international letter, weighing 1 ounce or less, will go up from $1.30 to $1.40.

The USPS said inflation and increased operating costs are the reason for the increases, but the agency said it will continue to provide the lowest cost letter-mail postage rates in the industrialized world.

A Forever stamp is good forever, just as the name implies. That means that if you buy a stamp now before the cost for postage goes up, you don’t have to add additional postage for it to be valid. If you have a stash of Forever stamps purchased when they were 45 cents each, then they’re still good now, Nexstar reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
John M. Dabbs

Local Postmasters Prepare for a Run on Stamps As Postal Rates Go up Next Week

Local Postmasters across the Tri-Cities are advising customers to stock up on forever stamps if they want to save a few cents. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) price hike will increase the cost of forever stamps by two cents effective Sunday, July 10 - making the first-class stamp 60 cents. The United States Postal Service published its rate adjustment notice on April 6, 2022.
CBS Boston

Price of Forever stamps going up this weekend

WASHINGTON - Starting this weekend it'll cost more to send a letter or postcard.On Sunday, July 10 prices changes will go into effect for the United States Postal Service. A First-Class Mail Forever stamp will go up 2 cents to 60 cents. Postcard stamps will jump from 40 cents to 44 cents. Forever stamps were 41 cents when they were first introduced in 2007. The Postal Service blames "inflation and increased operating expenses" for the increase. A table of all the price increases is below.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamps#Cox Media Group
Miami Herald

Grocery store manager stole nearly $5 million as part of food stamp scheme, feds say

A man accused of stealing nearly $5 million from the government while managing a grocery store in Alabama pleaded guilty to a food stamp and tax fraud scheme on July 6. Prosecutors said he drained the Birmingham store’s bank account of more than $3.7 million by manipulating the national, federally funded food stamp program from 2014 to 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said in a July 7 news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
GOBankingRates

Gas Prices the Year You Were Born

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is a little more than $4.95, according to AAA. The pump pain is more or less acute depending on your region, but overall, everywhere in the U.S. has...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This Drawing Was Estimated to Be Worth $300 in 2020. Now It’s Going on Sale for $1.44 Million.

Click here to read the full article. Being underestimated isn’t always a bad thing. Especially if you’re talking about a work of art. Take, for instance, a 1652 portrait by the Dutch artist Jan Lievens: When a small auction house in Massachusetts put the drawing on the auction block in October 2020, it offered presale estimates of $200 and $300. The work ended up selling for $514,800 in about 10 minutes. Now the portrait is going to TEFAF Maastricht, one of the world’s most respected art fairs, where it’s being listed for about $1.44 million (1.35 million euros). “It was more impressive...
VISUAL ART
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy