ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, NY

2 NY men fatally struck by car in road rage dispute

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck by a third car, police said....

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Dies in NY Parking Lot Shooting

A 17-year-old New Yorker was killed in Rockland County's Spring Valley early Friday, authorities said, though few details were immediately available on the case. Cops responding to a call at an apartment building parking lot on West Eckerson Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday found the young victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Troy Record

New York State Police blotter

DWI: Julie Matthews, 55, of Schaghticoke, was arrested at 2:23 pm on June 29 in Schaghticoke for driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Assault: A minor, 12, of Petersburg, was arrested at 5:20 pm on June 30 in Brunswick for third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kent, NY
Fox News

California mom arrested after telling kid to get a gun upon visit from authorities, police say

A California mother of two was arrested after she instructed her younger child to get a gun during a police welfare check at her home, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a domestic dispute Thursday amid reports of a man and woman arguing. When they arrived, they met 29-year-old Brittany Coney, the sheriff's department said.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#New York State Police#Hall And Tirado
Mid-Hudson News Network

Drunk driver going to prison after sixth DWI conviction

KINGSTON – A man with five previous felony DWI convictions has pled guilty to his sixth felony DWI. He is expected to be sentenced to two and one-third to seven years in prison when he is sentenced in Ulster County Court in October. Carl Hill, age 54, of Kingston,...
KINGSTON, NY
Fox News

California police search for man seen near Los Angeles-area home explosion that injured woman

Police in Southern California are trying to identify the person suspected of throwing an explosive device that injured a woman in her home on Tuesday. The woman was in her kitchen in her Anaheim home when she heard a noise at the front of the house, the Anaheim Police Department said. When she went to check it out, she saw an explosive on the ground and the fuse burning, police said.
ANAHEIM, CA
NEWS10 ABC

Fisherman rescued, fell onto rocks at Rondout Creek

MARBLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 8, Environmental Conservation Officers responded to a call for an injured person along the rocks of Rondout Creek in Marbletown. Officials say the man had fallen onto the rocks while fishing along the shoreline of the creek. Conservation officers, along with officers from...
MARBLETOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox News

Rhode Island police officer pleads not guilty to assaulting political opponent at pro-choice rally

A police officer in Providence, Rhode Island pleaded not guilty Friday to assaulting a woman at a pro-choice rally in June while off-duty. Jennifer Rourke, who is running for the Democratic nomination for a state senate seat said that Providence Police Department patrolman Jeann Lugo, 35, punched her in the face at least twice on June 24. Lugo was running for the Republican nomination for the same senate seat that Rourke is competing for.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fox News

Fox News

766K+
Followers
167K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy