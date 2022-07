Epic heartbreak anthems, plush piano and pyrotechnics are undercut by plain-talking, nerve-fuelled charm as Tottenham’s finest comes home. Three songs into her second night at Hyde Park’s British Summer Time festival, Adele asks the 65,000-strong crowd whether anyone has been to any of her previous gigs. It’s a rhetorical question. The audience blare in the affirmative. “Everyone’s always telling me I don’t do enough shows,” the star concludes mock-huffily. “But if you’ve all been before, I can fuck off.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 MINUTES AGO