The Biden administration sees the writing on the wall when it comes to parents who are dissatisfied, concerned, and even angry about the state of their children’s education. The usually perfunctory and dull school board meetings of pre-pandemic times have given way to standing-room-only crowds of parents with a lot to say about prolonged school closures, mask mandates, excessive COVID-19 testing, and “Zoom school” from the kitchen table that revealed students were learning more about privilege, oppression, and gender identity than they were basic math and reading. Some schools even found time for virtual drag queen story hours , in-person drag shows , and the creation of gender support plans to hide children’s new gender identities deliberately from their parents.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO