The Chicago Air and Water Show Soars Back Into Town August 20 and 21

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights Return

U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight & U.S. Navy Legacy Flight join forces to commemorate their departed comrade Rudy Malnati Jr., Director of the Air and Water Show for more than 30 years

The City of Chicago and Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) proudly present the 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show, August 20 and 21 along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach serving as show center from 10am to 2pm daily. Established in 1959 and one of the largest free admission events of its kind, headliners of the 2022 show include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, who are dedicating their performances to the memory of Rudy Malnati Jr.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have been astounding audiences since 1946 with their gravity-defying flying, commanding presence and precision maneuvers now performed in their brand-new F/A–18E Super Hornets. The brave men and women of the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights will inspire spectators as they jump out of an aircraft 12,000 feet above the earth’s surface to a perfect target landing on North Avenue Beach.

The popular lakefront event features a wide variety of military and civilian performers and aerial demonstration teams with world-class pilots performing their aerobatic maneuvers along Chicago’s lakefront. Featured military performers for the 2022 event include: USN F-35C Lightening II, USAF F-22 Raptor, USAF C-17 Globemaster III, ANG A-10 Thunderbolt II (“Warthog”), ANG KC-135 Stratotanker, USMC V-22 Osprey Tiltrotor and USCG Search and Rescue Helicopter demonstration.

For the first time, the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight and U.S. Navy Legacy Flights will be presented in the same Air and Water Show; a rare event for any air show. The U.S. Navy has provided an additional F-35C Legacy II to its Legacy Flight to incorporate a "Missing Man" dedication to Rudy Malnati Jr.

Show announcer Herb Hunter, the “Voice of the Air and Water Show” for more than 35 years returns to narrate and guide the spectators through each performer's aerial choreography.

Civilian performers at the 2022 show include Susan Dacy, Bill Stein, Kevin Coleman, Rob Holland, Triple Time Team, The Chicago Fire Department Air/Sea Rescue, and the Chicago Police Department helicopter.

“After the absence of the show in 2020 and a scaled down version in 2021, this summer we are honored to be able to bring back in full force Chicago’s storied tradition - the Air and Water Show. Celebrating more than 60 years, the free event showcases incredible feats from world-class military and civilian teams over an exhilarating two days,” shares DCASE Commissioner Erin Harkey.

The Chicago Air and Water Show is presented by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The Chicago Air & Water Show is supported by The Boeing Company, WBBM Newsradio, Chicago Transit Authority, E & J Gallo Winery, Goose Island Beer Company and Millennium Garages.

Audio description will be available for those who are blind/low vision both days of the event; register at this link: shorturl.at/hBJPV.

For more information, visit chicagoairandwatershow.us, join the conversation on Facebook (Chicago Air and Water Show) and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ChicagoDCASE (#ChiAirandWater).

NOTE TO MEDIA: Please contact Jamey Lundblad at dcase@cityofchicago.org for media opportunities, photos and all media credential requests for the show on August 20 and 21 at North Avenue Beach.

Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) is dedicated to enriching Chicago’s artistic vitality and cultural vibrancy. This includes fostering the development of Chicago’s non-profit arts sector, independent working artists, and for-profit arts businesses; providing a framework to guide the City’s future cultural and economic growth, via the Chicago Cultural Plan; marketing the City’s cultural assets to a worldwide audience; and presenting high-quality, free and affordable cultural programs for residents and visitors. Visit chicago.gov/dcase.

DCASE programming is supported by the Chicago Transit Authority and Millennium Garages.