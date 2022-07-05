ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky attorney general asks state Supreme Court to reinstate abortion bans

By Abigail Adcox, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the state's Supreme Court on Sunday to reinstate two restrictive abortion laws after a judge temporarily blocked their enforcement. Cameron argued in his filings that there is "no basis for a right to abortion" in the Kentucky Constitution and every day the laws...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court put a needed check on executive power

In recent weeks, the Supreme Court has issued a number of landmark decisions considering critical issues such as the right to life , religious liberty, immigration , and concealed carry laws. These have all been contentious, hotly debated issues for decades, but one ruling will have the ability to influence the entire domestic energy industry, our economy, and our entire system of governance. In West Virginia v. EPA, the justices decided 6–3 to repeal an Obama-era rule allowing the EPA to regulate carbon emissions for the entire energy industry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court errs in allowing illegal immigrants to roam free

Both in terms of public policy and in terms of constitutional implications, mainline conservatives may long regret the Supreme Court’s decision last week that aided the Biden administration’s massive release of illegal immigrants within America's borders. Yes, the court gave a one-sentence nod to a possible future challenge...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Merrick Garland is failing in his duty to protect Supreme Court justices

By failing to arrest and prosecute people who harass Supreme Court justices, Attorney General Merrick Garland is dangerously, almost criminally guilty of supreme dereliction of duty. The issue arises yet again after Justice Brett Kavanaugh felt compelled to leave a Washington, D.C., steakhouse through a back door to avoid what...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
Washington Examiner

The Democratic circular firing squad comes for Biden

President Joe Biden is contending with a Democratic whispering campaign, and some considerably louder protests, ahead of November's midterm elections and expectations the party will sustain severe losses at the polls. But as Democrats express their frustrations over abortion access and others position themselves for their future political ambitions, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

The woman who brought down Roe

“Today, we turn a page on Roe v. Wade.” Lynn Fitch, the attorney general of Mississippi, was standing on the steps of the Supreme Court rallying a group of pro-life activists and supporters. It was Dec. 1, 2021, the start of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to a Mississippi abortion law that put Fitch front and center in the case that would lead to Roe’s downfall after nearly a half-century of conservative efforts to do just that. “We are going to leave behind that false premise that for some reason, abortion is the answer to a level playing field for women. Our ability to succeed is not built on the death of innocent children, but our success is our own,” Fitch said, wearing a robin egg blue coat, with a slight Southern drawl and dimpled smile throughout. The crowd erupted in cheers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

We warned you — California just went and leaked gun owners' personal data

Just when you think gun control advocates can't do anything more to lose the trust of gun owners, they find a way. After multiple warnings from gun owners, and from this editorial page, California accidentally posted its entire database of concealed carry permit holders and their personal information when the state launched its new online firearms portal Monday, per the Reload.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Kentucky Constitution#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Commonwealth#Jefferson Circuit Court#Planned Parenthood#The Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

White House says Texas governor 'causing chaos and confusion at the border'

The White House hit back at the Republican governor of Texas on Friday for directing state military and police forces to arrest and transport back to the southern border anyone suspected of illegally entering the United States from Mexico. Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking a third term in November,...
TEXAS STATE
2022 Election Expert

Kentucky to vote on 2 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Kentucky in 2022. Changes to Legislative Session End Dates and Special Sessions Amendment. Description: Removes legislative session end dates and provides that odd-year sessions are limited to 30 legislative days and even-year sessions are limited to 60 legislative days; allows the state legislature to change the end date of the legislative session through a three-fifths vote in each chamber; provide that a special legislative session for up to 12 days may be called by the House speaker and the Senate president; and change provisions regarding when a law takes effect.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona governor signs bill to ban public from videotaping police within 8 feet

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a controversial bill this week that prohibits people from recording a police officer within 8 feet. The governor and the bill's sponsor, state Rep. John Kavanagh, claim it will protect law enforcement officers and keep them focused on their jobs. Opponents claim it violates the First Amendment, is intentionally vague, and gives police too much discretion.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Head of Oath Keepers offers to testify publicly before Jan. 6 committee

Oath Keepers founder and leader Stewart Rhodes has reportedly offered to deliver public testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee. A lawyer for Rhodes was adamant that his testimony be delivered live, unedited, and carried by major TV networks, indicating that Rhodes will respond to accusations the panel has been making about the Oath Keepers's activities in the days surrounding the Capitol riot, CBS reported.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Steve Bannon lawyer asks to pull out of contempt case

A lawyer for Steve Bannon is asking a court for permission to withdraw from a criminal contempt case, citing concerns over whether he could be called as a witness. Attorney Robert Costello filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia noting that the court has not yet determined if he could be called as a witness and "reluctantly" tendered his withdrawal request. The trial in the case is slated to begin July 18.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that had allowed clinics in the state to continue performing abortions even after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned it’s landmark 1973 ruling that confirmed a constitutional right to abortion. It was not immediately clear whether...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Fulton County prosecutors subpoena Georgia newspaper in Trump inquiry

A top Georgia newspaper has been hit with a subpoena from the Fulton County special grand jury. The grand jury is seeking the full audio of a conversation leaked to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in which former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Bobby Christine informed staffers he dismissed two election fraud cases from Trump supporters due to a lack of evidence, the outlet reported Friday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Washington Examiner

Groups sue to block Biden administration's 'rubber stamp' parent council

A group of conservative activists filed a federal lawsuit seeking to disband a parent council formed by the Department of Education, claiming it was unlawfully constituted. America First Legal, Parents Defending Education, and Fight for Schools and Families, three conservative organizations, filed a joint lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking to invalidate the National Parents and Families Engagement Council announced by the Department of Education last month on the grounds that the department did not follow the Federal Advisory Committee Act when forming the council.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy