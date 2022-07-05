Siouxland Big Give set for October 4

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- For years, a major piece of Correctionville's railroad history was right under everyone's noses, but hardly anyone knew it. Years ago, after the Illinois Central Railroad ceased operating the branch line that once passed through town, the freight depot was moved from Fifth and Birch streets to a nearby property, where the owners utilized it as a donkey barn. The building stood in plain sight, but far enough off the street that it was hard to tell it was anything but a barn. The Correctionville sign on the side faded over time, making it harder to recognize the building's history from a distance.

