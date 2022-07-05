ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic’s reaction after stunning shot vs. Jannik Sinner became an instant Wimbledon meme

 4 days ago
Novak Djokovic was in trouble at Wimbledon on Monday, down two sets to No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner in the 2022 men’s quarterfinal.

But then he won the third. And the fourth.

And as he was on his way to winning that last set against the Italian star, he hit an absolutely near-impossible winner with a cross-court backhand that he had to run the width of his side to get to.

What a shot, and what followed was just as good.

After he slide to the ground, he did an airplane-like celebration, so of course that became an instant meme. Here’s a sampling:

Here's the moment

And the memes

