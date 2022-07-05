ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehrmann’s National Titles Highlight National Finals Rodeo for A&M-Commerce

Cover picture for the articleTwo individual national championships highlighted the efforts of the Texas A&M University-Commerce rodeo team as they competed at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper, Wyoming, from June 8-18. Seven members of the A&M-Commerce team qualified for the competition, which sees the best in the nation attend. Four...

Man with ties to Sherman added to Texas’ most wanted list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man with ties to Sherman was added to the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.”. 52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and Taylor County. District Attorney Brett Smith said Havener is...
A&M-Commerce Music Student Reaches Semifinals of National Vocal Competition

Texas A&M University-Commerce student Evan June reached the semifinals of the National Student Auditions hosted by the National Association of Teachers of Singing, held in Chicago from July 1-2. June reached the semifinal round after submitting a video audition in October 2021. His audition pieces were “Sea Moods” by Tyson, “Der Atlas” by Schubert and “Quia Fecit Mihi Magna” by Bach. He qualified as one of only 15 semifinalists in the Lower Classical TBB Voice Division. June, a Junior from Mesquite, Texas, is pursuing his bachelor's degree in Music with an emphasis in education. He currently studies voice under Dr. Brock Johnson, assistant professor of voice at A&M-Commerce.
Alum Arthur McClearin Receives Maynard Jackson Award

TAMUC Alumnus Arthur McClearin received the Maynard Jackson Award at the 2022 Annual Financial Services Conference in Chicago. The award honors individuals who have made significant achievements and contributed richly to the financial services industry. McClearin serves as senior managing director of marketing at Siebert Williams Shank & Co, LLC...
Alumna Rita Ransdell Retires from American Airlines Center

Alumna Rita Ransdell recently retired after serving for 19 years as vice president of Human Resources for Center Operating Company, L.P. at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. As a member of the American Airlines Center team, Ransdell was instrumental in developing new HR policies, practices and compensation programs. Ransdell...
