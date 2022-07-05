Lehrmann’s National Titles Highlight National Finals Rodeo for A&M-Commerce

The City of Greenville has accepted a bid with Motorola Solutions to provide an upgrade to the communications system that serves Greenville police, fire, and other city departments. The deal is a 10-year, $11 million contract. The Herald Banner reports the agreement was approved by a split vote of the city council, which passed the measure by a four to two margin. An ad-hoc committee assembled by the council recommended the Motorola bid in December 2021. A competing bid from L3Harris was favored by some on the council, including Greenville mayor Jerry Ransom. Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall told the Herald Banner that the county was willing to chip in $2 million to the project had L3’s bid been accepted. The L3 plan would have included Hunt County as well as City of Greenville agencies in the plan. Council members Ben Collins, Kristen Washington, Kenneth Freeman and Tim Kruse voted in favor of the agreement. Jerry Ransom and Terry Thomas voted no.

GREENVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO