Luke Combs' new Growin' Up album did more than just debut at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart: It set a new bar for country albums released in 2022. The singer and new father's third full-length studio album tallied 74,000 equivalent album units (per Billboard), a number that factors in album streams, album sales and digital song sales. That's the best debut for a country album in 2022, besting Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak album, which totaled 71,500 EAU in May.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO